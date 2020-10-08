Coyo Taco, Katsuya serve up tasty pink dishes during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

It’s not just about the drinks this month. Other SoFlo restaurants are also helping during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Deco’s checking out some dishes that will leave you tickled pink.

Let’s taco ’bout pink food! Coyo Taco in Coral Gables is joining the fight against breast cancer by putting a colorful twist on one of their classic dishes.

Jason Hudanish, Coyo Taco: “We’re actually participating by making a pink taco. It’s our chicken taco. We’re gonna do a pink tortilla with it.”

Pink tortillas means pink dough, which coyo makes using beets. Once they’re all shaped up, it’s time to hit the grill.

The Pink Taco comes piled with grilled chicken, salsa, pico de gallo and queso.

Jason Hudanish: “It’s more on the tangy side, definitely with the chicken, but you’re gonna get a good mixture of flavors.”

Amanda Ferreira, diner: “When I bit into it, it’s like so much flavor inside. Perfect on the seasoning. It was just great.”

The food doesn’t just taste good. It’s for a good cause.

Jason Hudanish: “We’re working with a foundation called Protect Our Breasts. It’s a nonprofit organization that aims to educate women on breast cancer prevention. ”

When it comes to sushi, Katsuya is on a roll. The restaurant at the SLS Hotel in South Beach is embracing all things pink for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Simon Sorpresi, Katsuya: “For the month of October, Katsuya debuted two new dishes in honoring the Breast Cancer Awareness [Month].”

Meet the Pink Dynamite and Susan rolls. They’re almost too pretty to eat … almost.

Simon Sorpresi: “The Susan roll contains beautiful lobster. It has snowcrab and shrimp, and it’s crafted with avocado.”

No rice here. This sushi’s wrapped in a pink radish and served with a pink ponzu sauce.

Missing those carbs? Go with the Pink Dynamite roll.

Simon Sorpresi: “Our pink dynamite roll is with king crab, with pink rice and avocado, and it’s served with the dynamite sauce that is colored pink as well.”

The sauce gives this roll a little kick, just like a traditional spicy mayo, which means it pairs nicely with some sweet rosé wine.

Brittany Perez, diner: “I thought it was amazing, really great presentation, too. It’s a way for me to enjoy the food, have fun and give back.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Coyo Taco

120 Giralda Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-629-7929

coyo-taco.com/coral-gables

Katsuya South Beach

1701 Collins Ave., Suite 200

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-455-2995

katsuyarestaurant.com/southbeach

