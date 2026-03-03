NEW ORLEANS (WSVN) — Actor Shia LaBeouf appeared in court following a string of battery charges in New Orleans.

In court Monday, the presiding judge ordered the “Transformers” and “American Honey” star to undergo rehab and regular drug testing for two counts of battery tied to an alleged bar fight on Mardi Gras.

The actor, 39, is accused of assaulting two men outside a bar after being thrown out.

LaBeouf posted a $100,000 bond following his arrests. His next scheduled court date is March 19.

