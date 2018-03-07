Court appearance set for suspect in theft of McDormand Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged with swiping and taking off with Frances McDormand’s Oscar during an Academy Awards after-party is set to make his first appearance in court.

Terry Bryant is expected to be arraigned in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Bryant with felony grand theft, a crime that could get him three years in prison.

The 47-year-old Bryant remains jailed on $20,000 bail. It’s not clear if he has hired an attorney who can comment.

Authorities say Bryant took McDormand’s best actress statuette Sunday night during the Governors Ball, the official post-Oscars party.

Associated Press video shows what appears to be Bryant walking out with the trophy and proudly holding it high.

A photographer followed Bryant and confronted him, and he was arrested.

