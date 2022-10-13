Get ready to have a boot kickin’, cow ropin’, cheap beer drinkin’ good time. We’re talkin’ country music! Carly Pearce’s new album is a hit with fans, now she’s hitting the road.

Deco caught up with the star and dished on her personal heroes and how she’s putting her personal life into her music. Sounds juicy.

Pearce’s career just hit a high note. Her new single “What He Didn’t Do” dropped today.

The country singer says the song comes from a personal experience.

Carly Pearce: “I think, that the way that I see the world has become exactly what fans want from me.”

The singer’s been busy.

She recently hosted the ACM Honors where her role model Shania Twain was honored.

Carly Pearce: “She to me is a pillar of what being an original artist really is. She spoke to a lot of us that night and called us out by name, and it was so full circle for me for her to be like, ‘I love your songwriting, Carly Pearce.’ And I was just like how, to think about the fact that she was one of the women that really made me go, ‘I’m gonna be unapologetically me.'”

She is on tour promoting her latest album, “29: Written in Stone.”

Plus she’s working on her next collection.

Carly Pearce: “I would say I’m about halfway through the writing process of my next record. I’m very excited about it. We are planning to go in the studio this fall. I do think for sure it will be out sometime next year.”

But, until then, Carly hopes everyone enjoys the tunes she’s already released.

Carly Pearce: “We have a duty to make sure that we make lasting impressions and good music.”

