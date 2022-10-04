Shania is country music’s bullet twain: She’s always moving – and moving fast. So it’s not easy catching up to Shania for the latest on her new music, new documentary, and new gig on Fox’s “Monarch.”

But Deco did it ’cause we’ve been twaining!

It’s taken her five years, but country icon Shania Twain is back in the studio.

Her first song “Waking Up Dreaming” just dropped.

Shania Twain: “It’s very uplifting. It’s very punchy, though. It still has a lot of survival attitude in it.”

Shania’s knows a thing or two about survival, the Netflix documentary “Not Just A Girl” shows how hard it was for her to break into the industry.

Shania Twain: “When you see it in a nutshell you’re like ok yeah I’m proud of myself for surviving all of that.”

The problem? Not enough avenues to get her music heard.

Shania Twain: “So at the time for me, we were I was relying primarily on radio because there wasn’t the Internet access to the material.”

But all that’s changed now. The singer recently wrapped her “Let’s Go” Las Vegas residency.

Shania Twain: “We’ve been saying it for my whole life — ok let’s go girls!…. So every night it’s like, of course, let’s go girls.”

And even had a cameo on Fox’s “Monarch!”.

But not to worry, Shania says music is still her life.

Shania Twain: “I enjoy that whole vibe.”

