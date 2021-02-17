Cotton Candy, Tulip, Sloth face off in season finale of ‘The Masked Dancer’

It’s finale time! Tonight is the final round of “The Masked Dancer.”

Someone is going home with the “Diamond Mask,” but it starts with a look at the highlights of season one.

Mask and you shall receive.

Tonight Cotton Candy, the Tulip and the Sloth are busting out their best moves for the big finale.

This first season has been insane.

Athletes, singers, scientists and activists have all stepped up their dance game just to be a part of the fun.

Ice-T, Bill Nye, Elizabeth Smart, Brian McKnight, Vinny Guadagnino, Jordin Sparks and Oscar De La Hoya have all been unmasked during the competition.

Tonight’s two-hour finale kicks off with a look at the first season’s highlights.

Then, after watching the final three, judges Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale will make final guesses.

And all will be revealed as each remaining contestant is unmasked and the winner waltzes off with the Diamond Mask trophy.

Catch the season finale of “The Masked Dancer” on 7 right after Deco!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.