It’s only Wednesday, but Friday can’t come soon enough.

If the promise of a relaxing weekend wasn’t enough of a reason to be happy, we found something that will have you saying “Fri-yay!!”

Deco checked out an event that won’t break the bank. In fact, leave your credit card at home. You don’t need it for this!

Mark your calendars, ’cause the first Friday of every month you’ve got plans!

The Coral Gables Museum is opening their doors.

John Allen: “Twilight Friday is our opportunity to maybe give back to the community and say you are welcome to come see what we have to offer.”

On Twilight Fridays, this go-to opens up from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Perfect for some post work culture.

Stephanie Ramirez, guest: “It’s my first time coming here and I think it’s really interesting. You learn a lot while you are here. It’s really cool.”

You can’t beat the cost! They should really call it Freebie Fridays.

John Allen: “Twilight Friday allows anybody in complimentary.”

No entrance fee! Nothing! Zip! Ziltch!

John Allen: “It’s amazing how many people have not been here, and once they’ve been here once, they become repeat and repeat and repeat, and that’s what we want.”

Stephanie Ramirez: “I think it’s a great opportunity to come and see stuff you don’t see every day. And it’s for free, so who doesn’t like free stuff?”

You get to see the exhibits, live music, a cash bar. There’s even an open mic.

John Allen: “Open mic is for aspiring or professional or wanna-be professional guitarists right now, and we are looking to expand it to different instruments. All they have to do is show up with their guitar.”

Whoever said nothing in life is free never came here the first Friday of every month.

The price is right and you may learn a thing or two!

Ismael Llano, guest: “I think it’s fantastic. What more do you want you’re in the Gables? You have a museum of art, drinks. It’s free culture, why not? Once a month is not enough.”

