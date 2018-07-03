Cool off in the water or sky with pop-up attractions at Jungle Island

A South Florida attraction is getting a major upgrade. Deco found some new ways to see the sights and beat the heat at Jungle Island in Miami.

Jungle Island is one of South Florida’s longest running tourist attractions. For the last 15 years, the park has entertained visitors on Watson Island in Miami.

John Dunlap, president of Jungle Island: “We are a zoological park and botanical garden. We have literally hundreds of different animals you can see.”

The park is home to flamingos, macaws, monkeys and apes.

Now just in time for summer, Jungle Island is introducing two new ways to stay cool.

You can get wet — or take to the air.

Chris Cruz, creator of NEO Splash: “NEO Splash is a pop-up water experience. I’d say theme park inspired. It’s a collection of very super and large commercial slides.”

The attraction features a wet and wild experience for the whole family.

Chris Cruz: “We have the kids zone, which is our kids pool. Then you have our ‘What the Duck’ that’s about 40 feet tall.”

When you’re ready to take the plunge, catch some air on the big slide.

Rider 1: “That drop was scary, like my gut. Yeah, I felt it inside me.”

Rider 2: “I didn’t realize how high I was going to go, but it was super fun.”

There’s a new food truck where you can munch with the macaws.

But if you really want to fly — Jungle Island will give you wings.

SuperFlight is a one-of-a-kind flight experience.

John Dunlap: “It is the first in the United States, outdoor skydiving simulator. If you come back often, you’ll have the opportunity to practice different maneuvers.”

If you want to hit the water, take to the air or just see the sights, Jungle Island promises a wild time.

The NEO Splash Park is included in the price of admission. Prices for the SuperFlight experience start at $60.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jungle Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 400-7000

https://www.jungleisland.com/

SuperFlight

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

(833) 759-3255

http://superflight.zone/

NEO Splash Experience

16001 W State RD 84

Sunrise, Florida

(954) 850-1021

https://www.facebook.com/NeoSplashExperience/

