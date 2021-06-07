In the iconic words of Demi Lovato, we’re cool for the summer.

We live where everyone vacations, so there are no shortage of places to enjoy a little SoFlo fun, but we found two spots that are especially splash-tastic!

South Florida is a sight for sore eyes, and two hotels here are making the most of our luxurious location.

The Novotel Miami Brickell is one of a kind.

Claudia di Gino, general manager: “We have more than 500 hotels throughout the different continents, and here in the U.S., we’re so lucky to be the only Novotel now in Miami.”

Check out their newly remodeled rooftop deck!

Claudia di Gino, general manager: “It’s very fresh, it’s very pink, so as soon you step into the property, you feel this modern design.”

You can, of course, chillax in the pool, or by the pool, with cocktails and bites.

Wherever you’re sitting, you’re gonna have stunning views.

Claudia di Gino, general manager: “You can see everything, so we’re very lucky to be in this location.”

Giselle Pinto: “It’s the most amazing terrace in Brickell. When you’re here, the music, the entire energy of this place is just beautiful.”

And on Thursdays, when the sun goes down, so does the projector screen. It’s movie night! Tonight’s feature presentation is “Taken.”

Claudia di Gino, general manager: “We said, ‘OK, let’s create an event where we can bring the people to have an amazing time outdoors.'”

The SLS Brickell is also making a splash.

Marco Selva: “We have the largest pool space in the Brickell/downtown area.”

That’s because the hotel’s 20,000 square-foot rooftop space has three pools.

You’ve got the party pool, with DJs on the weekend, plus a shallow pool and one for wellness.

Marco Selva: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer these different experiences. It depends on what you’re looking for.”

The views here are also amazing. Go figure.

And if you wanna beat the heat, the cabanas are pretty chill.

Anai Resia: “The cabana space is actually my favorite. Sometimes when it’s extra sunny, it’s just perfect.”

Just make sure to grab a picture with Mr. Duck while you’re here.

Marco Selva: “We have those ducks on every one of our hotels, on the rooftop. They’re great places to take pictures for Instagram.”

If you’re gonna dip your toe in the water this summer, hey, the water’s warm at the SLS Brickell.

Anai Resia: “The ambiance is beautiful. You can always come by with your friends or family to relax. And of course, the view is just amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Novotel Miami Brickell

1500 SW 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33129

786-600-2600

www.novotelmiami.com

SLS Brickell

1300 S. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

305-239-1300

www.sbe.com/hotels/sls-hotels/brickell

