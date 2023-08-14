The heat is on in South Florida. But you don’t have to hide inside all day long.

Keep your cool by taking a dip in a tropical pool.

Alex Miranda is here to tell us about some hidden gems right here in the 305.

What’s up, Alex?

During scorching times like these, the recipe for fun is simple: Just add water.

And we have just the water you ought to check out.

Out in Redland…

Alberto: “It’s just almost like going to the beach, but better.”

Is an oasis.

Alfredo : “The breeze feels great, the landscaping, the tropical fruit trees.”

Blue Lagoon Farm is like something out of a dream, with coral rock waterfalls, a grotto and this massive spring water pool.

Alberto Rohaidy: “I can only assume, hundreds of thousands of gallons.”

All doubling as Alberto backyard.

Alex Miranda: “OK, so you go in?”

Alberto Rohaidy: Yeah, I go in about twice a week, because I like to do backflips and show off.”

The hole is 12 feet deep, so, no excuses.

Alex Miranda: “Just jump.”

Alberto Rohaidy: “I see people go to the edge, you know, put a little water on themselves.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s me. I’m such a chicken.”

Alberto Rohaidy: “But I tell everybody, jump in.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s death by a thousand cuts.”

Alberto Rohaidy: “Again, it’s only 77, 78 degrees, so it’s not freezing.”

Oh, 78 degrees, I can do that. Just, no diving. That means, feet first. And…

Alberto Rohaidy: “Alex, come on, man. Just jump.”

Ugh, fine.

Alex Miranda: “Cannonball. No big deal, just a little over 10 feet. Here we go.”

The waterfall backdrops are a content creators wildest fantasy.

Alberto Rohaidy: “I think our niche is fun.”

Ride So-Flo’s heat wave by making a splash.

Over at the historic Venetian Pool, where they know how to stay cool.

Carolina Vester/deputy director for community recreation: “Regardless if it’s hot if its cold, the temperature always stays at about 76 degrees because we take it out the wells.”

There are different ways to chill out.

Carolina Vester: “We have the signature waterfalls. We also have the cave system, which gives you a little bit of shade. You have coral rock, where people sit on. We also have a beach. We have a couple of picnic tables throughout the facility. During the week they’re open for open seating.”

Whether you’re just visiting or a resident of Coral Gables, all are welcome.

Freddy Valera: “I always wanted to come here when I was doing my research, you know, about Miami. This was one of the first, you know, the highlights. Yeah, I wanted to come and bring my daughter.”

Paula Lucero: “Today we got a little bit of a rainy day and the water feels nice and cold. And on a good day, like a hot day it would be perfect. They love it. They’re having a good time. They’re over there running wild and they’re jumping off cliffs and like going on the waterfalls.”

Remember, the Venetian Pool is in Coral Gable while Blue Lagoon Farm is just a hop, skip and jump down south from Miami.

MORE INFO:

Venetian Pool

2701 De Soto Blvd

Coral Gables, FL 33134

coralgables

Blue Lagoon Farm Miami

14451 SW 252nd St

Homestead, FL 33032

bluelagoonfarmmiami







