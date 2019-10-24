Cook, Sip and Stay culinary retreat takes over Fort Lauderdale for the weekend

Does the thought of whipping up a meal in your kitchen send chills down your spine? A restaurant on Fort Lauderdale Beach will teach you how to turn out delicious dishes with some expert help and ample amounts of alcohol.

Cook, Sip and Stay is the place to be this weekend. The culinary retreat goes down at Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery in Fort Lauderdale’s Atlantic Hotel and Spa.

Steven Dapuzzo, Wild Thyme: “Cook, Sip and Stay is a culinary retreat right here at the Atlantic Hotel where guests come into our restaurant, Wild Thyme, and create their own menus with our chef’s assistance.”

It’s not rocket science after all.

Steven Dapuzzo: “Our guests will learn some basic techniques that they could do just at home using the freshest ingredients that give the best outcomes for the best flavors.”

Cook, Sip and Stay is a stress-free zone.

Steven Dapuzzo: “You don’t need to be afraid. We simplify it. We even give you some cheats on how to get through this easily at home.”

On the menu is a dish stocked with deep sea delights.

Steven Dapuzzo: “Today’s feature is going to be paella, where we take paella from scratch, and we help our guests create their own creation.”

The sipping starts before the cooking.

Steven Dapuzzo: “We create culinary cocktails to match the dinner that they’re about to prepare.”

A fruity sangria was whipped up to get everybody in the mood. After a few sips and a short talk from the chef, it was on with the aprons. Then, the cooking began and things got hot pretty quickly.

Cook and sip, cook and sip.

It’s amazing how time flies when you stick to the process. Before you know it, you’ll be proudly showing off your creation. Here’s the best part — you get to eat it, too.

Steven Dapuzzo: “Delivery’s great, but there’s nothing more than sitting down spending a little time to create something with friends and family and really enjoying what you created.”

Brooke Waltzer, customer: “The direction of the chef was awesome, and it’s actually much easier than I thought it would be.”

Prices for this weekend’s Cook, Sip and Stay events start at $69.

FOR MORE INFO:

Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery

601 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-567-8070

wildthymeoceanside.com/culinary-retreat

