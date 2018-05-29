(WSVN) - Following harsh criticism and heavy online backlash, a computer video game that would allow players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills will not be released on a popular streaming site.

Valve Corporation has decided to pull “Active Shooter” from Steam, its online gaming store. The company has also removed content from the game’s publisher, ACID, and its game developer, Revived Games.

According to Valve, they determined the game’s developer and publisher is in fact a person calling himself Ata Berdiyev, who had content removed from the site last fall under different business names.

Steam officials said they will also take a broader look into their content policies.

On Sunday, Ryan Petty, the father of a 14-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student killed during the Feb. 14 mass shooting, called for the game’s release to be canceled.

“It’s disgusting that Valve Corp. is trying to profit from the glamorization of tragedies affecting our schools across the country,” Petty, who is running for Broward County School Board, said in a statement. “Keeping our kids safe is a real issue affecting our communities and is in no way a ‘game.”‘

“Active Shooter” was set to be released June 6. It is unclear whether or not the game will find another distributor.

