Contestants battle for their spots in ‘The Four: Battle for Stardom’

FOX’s new show “The Four” features some of music’s most talented pros and some pro wanna-bes trying to make their mark in the biz. Deco got to talk to the hostess with the mostest, Fergie, and some of the talented singers trying to stay on “The Four.”

The new singing competition TV show “The Four: Battle for Stardom” is hitting a high note on the intensity meter.

P. Diddy, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and record executive Charlie Walk are the judges.

But as the host, Fergie is in the thick of it.

Fergie: “So not only am I seeing all the action with Diddy, Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled and Charlie Walk, but I’m also seeing the four looking at me from their seats, and then I’m talking to the audience, as well.”

In order to stay in the competition, four singers have to defend their spots against some very talented challengers.

Fergie: “Every week, there are these new challengers who come up, and you go, ‘Hmmm, well that story really touched me,’ and ‘Wow, they just gave an amazing performance.'”

And Deco got to talk to some of this week’s contestants.

Cheyenne Elliot, contestant: “Intense is the best word to describe it. I think we can all agree on that. But exciting. We were ready.”

Everyone who hits the stage is talented, so it’s about being able to stay one of “The Four.”

Cheyenne Elliot: “We can’t worry about the challengers. We have to worry about our performance and make sure that we come out strong if we do get challenged and bring our A-game.”

Turns out, talent is only half the battle — picking what you perform is the other half.

Fergie tells us why we should stay tuned to “The Four.”

Fergie: “I can’t give too much away. I have to say it’s very exciting every show. It’s a big show this week.”

Stay tuned — “The Four: Battle for Stardom” is right after Deco at 8 p.m. on 7.

