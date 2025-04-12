It’s good to be bad — in real life or pretend. Like actors, they get to have fun playing villains.

Jason Isaacs knows a thing or two about that. The iconic actor has played his fair share of bad guys, but he’s on his best behavior when he visits SoFlo.

Strike a pose! Jason was in 305 Thursday night at the Chapman Conference Center in downtown Miami.

The actor was in town to receive the Precious Gem Award from the Miami Film Festival for his cinematic achievements.

Deco caught up with him, to find out what the honor means to him.

Jason Isaacs: “It’s both an honor, and it also makes me feel very old, because I had to start thinking of all the stuff I’ve done over what seems like 12 lifetimes. And I also feel like I’m just getting started.”

Deco also got the scoop on Jason’s upcoming movie musical, “Juliet & Romeo.”

Jason Isaacs: “It’s also set to modern-day pop songs written by a pair of people who write for the biggest pop stars in the world, so the songs are rather fantastic. I don’t sing, so that’s a big selling point.”

“Juliet & Romeo is based on the real story that inspired Shakespeare’s classic play, so it might be a little different than the version you’re familiar with.

Jason plays Romeo’s dad, Lord Montague. The film drops May 9.

