MIAMI (WSVN) - A massive crowd could not wait to get their electronic dance music fix as the 2025 Ultra Music Festival brought the bass back to Bayfront Park for a weekend of pulsating beats and traffic tie-ups.

Ultra is put on in nearly 30 different countries, but in the United States, Miami is the only city where it takes place.

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, 7Skyforce hovered above the venue as throngs of concertgoers made their way inside. The gates opened shortly after 4 p.m.

EDM fans in attendance could hardly contain their excitement. Some had their earplugs ready.

“Ultra Miami for us this year is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Lyly. “I’m here with my best friends and people I call my family.”

Elizabeth and her friends wore glamorous scarves just for the occasion.

“We like to rave,” said Elizabeth.

“We’ve been addicted to raving,” said Elizabeth’s friend. “We said, ‘We’re going to Miami Ultra. We’re from Canada.”

“We’re going to go party all night,” said another attendee.

For the next three days, they’ll be partying to sets from renowned DJs like Skrillex, Tiesto and Alesso — and no, these are not the names of over-the-counter medications.

The festival started in the Magic City and expanded to 26 cities in 29 different countries.

But as euphoric attendees from all corners of the world filed into Bayfront Park, drivers encountered rush-hour headaches as they navigated congested roadways.

7News cameras rolled Thursday night, as police shut down northbound traffic along Biscayne Boulevard at Southeast First Street.

“This is our 25th year, as you know, and it’s a planning process,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

“It’s [expletive]. Pardon my French,” said Gonzalo

Northbound Biscayne Boulevard will remain closed until Sunday at 7 a.m., all the way up to Fourth Street.

Southbound traffic will be diverted at Sixth Street and pushed over to Northeast Second Avenue.

Police advise those with zero plans to attend the sold-out Ultra to just avoid the area.

As for attendees, police stress to concertgoers to help them keep the venue safe for everyone. That means no weapons, no drugs and no malicious intent.

“It’s to make sure that we have safety. That’s the paramount goal for all of us — for Ultra, for ourselves and Miami Police,” said Sanchez

PortMiami officials advise drivers to expect delays at the bridge there as well. They recommend motorists to use the tunnel from the MacArthur Causeway instead.

Ultra’s hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

