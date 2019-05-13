Concertgoer drives stolen golf cart near stage on Day 3 of 2019 Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy weather, a water bottle skirmish and a rogue golf cart were some of the sights and sounds revelers experienced on the third and final day of the 2019 Rolling Loud hip-hip festival.

Concertgoers began throwing water bottles after inclement weather forced a pause in the festivities at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Sunday afternoon.

“Hey, we’ve got some lightning in the area, so we’re just gonna clear the show out for the next 30 to 45 minutes in the stadium helixes,” said a Rolling Loud staffer.

Once the weather passed, startled attendees took out their smartphones and started recording a golf cart as the driver made its way into the large crowd.

A group was seen rocking the stolen golf cart back and forth before security moved in.

But despite some rocky moments, concertgoers and performers said they were overall pleased with the three-day event.

“Rolling Loud has been a great experience. I appreciate everybody, man. It’s been safe,” said comedian D.C. Young Fly. “Everybody has been turning up and having fun. I’m just glad to be out here, ya dig?”

Concertgoers did have to deal with two high-profile cancellations on Saturday.

Lil Wayne tweeted that he wouldn’t perform due to being checked by police. He took the opportunity to apologize to his fans

Kodak Black was also a no-show, but for a different reason. He was arrested on state and federal weapons charges just before he was to take the stage.

A photo that went viral showed the Pompano Beach native in handcuffs smiling at the camera from Miami’s Federal Detention Center.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was also arrested in upstate New York back in April on gun and drug charges as he tried to enter the U.S. from Canada.

Jack Bruno, who performed at Rolling Loud, weighed in on Black’s arrests and the weekend’s chain of events.

“It happens, man. In music, stuff like that happens all the time,” said Bruno. “I’m so unfazed by weather or, like, things being cancelled and moved that I’m just like, ‘Ah, OK,’ but yeah, it’s unfortunate.”

The chaos at Rolling Loud started late Friday night, when a brawl led people to think shots had been fired. Cellphone video posted to social media captured panicked concertgoers as they ran for cover.

Festival officials released a statement saying police called the reports of an active shooter a “false alarm.”

“Nobody needs to be out here dying left and right and everything,” said a concertgoer. “People just need to be safe trying to enjoy music, just to chill.”

2019 marked the fifth anniversary of Rolling Loud, which began as a one-day event at Bayfront Park. It is billed as the world’s largest hip-hop festival.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.