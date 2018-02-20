Competition gets dangerous in ‘Game Night’

People think life on Deco is all fun and games, and for Chris Van Vliet, it is. He’s back after chatting with the stars of “Game Night.”

Game night with Scrabble, Mouse Trap or Hungry Hungry Hippos is fun, but in the movie “Game Night,” they take it up a notch and make it a real life version of “Taken.” I flew to Los Angeles to play some games with the cast.

Kyle Chandler (as Brooks): “Someone in this room is going to be taken, and it’s up to you to find them.”

Lamorne Morris (as Kevin): “It’s a murder mystery party.”

Kyle Chandler (as Brooks): “Whoever finds the victim wins the grand prize.”

“Game Night” gets taken a little too far for Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams and their friends when someone actually gets kidnapped during their murder mystery party.

Chris Van Vliet: “Since the movie is called ‘Game Night,’ I want to call these interviews ‘Game Day,’ and we’re going to cue some cheesy game show music right there.”

Kyle Chandler: “Eh, that’s all right.”

Sharon Horgan: “I love that music.”

Chris Van Vliet: “If we were to have a real life murder mystery, on a scale of one to 10, how likely is it that you would be the killer?”

Jason Bateman: “Highly likely.”

Kyle Chandler: “No one would ever think I did it. I’m the nice guy.”

Jesse Plemons: “Probably 10 out of 10 times.”

Kylie Bunbury: “I would say that I probably would be the killer, but no one would think that I was, so I think that maybe like a two.”

Rachel McAdams (as Annie): “Max is very competitive, as am I.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Your character and Rachel’s character are incredibly competitive. What are you competitive about in real life?”

Jason Bateman: “My life has gotten so boring. It is work, it is fathering and it is husbanding.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So are you the most competitive father or husband?”

Jason Bateman: “There are moments where you just instinctually try to be a better parent than your mate.”

Kyle Chandler: “Anything from who has to get the coffee in the morning when I wake up with the wife to traffic in L.A.

Jesse Plemons: “I would agree with those.”

Kyle Chandler: “Wait, when have you been getting coffee with my wife?”

Jesse Plemons: “See, that’s the competition right there.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yep, that’s it.”

Rachel McAdams (as Annie): “These are instructions on how to remove a bullet. They didn’t have rubbing alcohol, so I got you this lovely chard.”

Jason Bateman (as Max): “Good idea, way to pivot.”

Rachel McAdams (as Annie): “And then a squeaky toy.”

Jason Bateman (as Max): “For the pain.”

Chris Van Vliet: “On a scale of one to 10, how confident would you be at removing a bullet from another human being?”

Jason Bateman: “I’d be very confident with the proper tools.”

Chris Van Vliet: “A squeaky toy is not a good tool?”

Jason Bateman: “Not for bullet removal — for pain distraction, perhaps.”

Kyle Chandler: “I liked their choice of squeaky toy. I don’t know if that was in the script, but that was fantastic.”

“Game Night” hits theaters on Friday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.