Company offers $1K, Netflix for a year to mega fan that watches ‘Friends’ for 25 hours

(WSVN) - As the 25th anniversary of “Friends” approaches , one company is offering a fan who binges the show an opportunity to earn cash.

FrontierBundles.com says they will write a check for $1,000 to whoever can watch “Friends” for 25 hours.

“This job is for any self-proclaimed die-hard ‘Friends’ superfan looking to prove their salt,” the company wrote on their website.

To participate, the fan must have a Twitter account because they’ll be required to live-tweet their experience throughout the challenge.

In addition to the grand prize, a year-long Netflix subscription will be given.

If the participant already has Netflix, they’ll send a Visa gift card with the value of a year-long subscription.

On top of that, they’ll receive some “Friends” swag like a t-shirt and Central Perk mug.

Fans must submit their application here before 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 3.

A winner will be announced on Sept. 16, and they will have until Sunday, Sept. 22 to complete the 25-hour binge challenge.

