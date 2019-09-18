Company offers $1.3K to watch 13 Stephen King films by Halloween

(WSVN) - Ready. Set. Binge!

A company wants to see if you can watch 13 Stephen King films before Halloween.

USDish.com is offering $1,300 to one lucky participant who successfully completes the challenge.

“This job is not for the faint of the heart, but it could be for you,” the company wrote on its website.

The 13 films include: “It” (the original or 2017 remake), “Carrie” (the original or 2013 remake), “Children of the Corn,” “Christine,” “Creepshow,” “Cujo,” “Dreamcatcher, “The Mist,” “Pet Sematary” (the original or 2019 remake), “Salem’s Lot,” “The Shining,” “Thinner and “Misery.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes, enter here by 7 p.m., Oct. 15.

You must answer a few questions and write, in 200 words of less, why you’re the right person for the spooky challenge.

The lucky winner will receive a care package to help them with the task.

They’ll receive a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy, Stephen King paraphernalia and a Fitbit watch to help monitor the heart rate.

