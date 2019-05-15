Company looking to pay gamer to play Fortnite this summer

(WSVN) - Do you love playing Fortnite? Do you need a little extra cash? Then this may be the perfect job for you.

HighSpeedInternet.com is looking to pay someone $1,000 to play Fortnite for 50 hours.

However, the lucky gamer doesn’t have to complete the task all in one sitting. Instead, they will have from June 7 to July 31 to rack up the 50 hours.

The gamer will first have to play Fortnite with their current internet speed and then play it again on their new internet connection and report on how the experience was different.

The lucky gamer will also get a new modem and free high speed internet for a year.

You do not need to be a professional gamer to apply. You only have to be at least 18 years old.

Prospective gamers have until May 31 to apply.

For more information, click here.

