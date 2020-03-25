Company introduces Quarantine Chat where strangers connect while stuck at home

(WSVN) - While several states require that their residents self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak, companies are finding new ways to keep people entertained at home.

This has led to the development of a new platform called Quarantine Chat.

The platform connects people with others they have never met.

After signing in, persons are matched with others who can only see their username. All other information provided when signing up will remain private.

