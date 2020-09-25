Comedian Michelle Buteau, a former 7News editor, to release Netflix stand-up special next week

We like to crack a few jokes here at Deco Drive, but apparently, we’re so funny, even our editors are hosting comedy shows now! Like comedian Michelle Buteau. She is blowing up in Hollywood right now, but we knew her first! Now, she’s got her very own Netflix stand-up special premiering next week, but she hasn’t forgotten her 7News days.

This is how you probably know standup comedian Michelle Buteau.

Michelle Buteau: “I realized way too late in life that i am an achievable Beyonce for government workers.”

But, before she was taking over Hollywood with her very own Netflix comedy special, “Beautopia,” premiering this coming Tuesday, Michelle was an editor here at Channel 7!

Michelle Buteau: “Oh, my God, this is a full circle moment!”

So, we had some catching up to do.

Alex Miranda: “What memories does this backdrop bring to you now?”

Michelle Buteau: “So many, I remember the hurricane coverage. I just would, like, stay for the food because you had to work longer hours. It was, like, ‘Oh, there’s chicken piccata coming?'”

The chicken piccata is good, but something tells me that after signing on to star with J-Lo in the upcoming valentine’s day movie, “Marry Me,” the Netflix chicken is probably a lil’ juicier.

Alex Miranda: “Loved the special. I especially loved when you were talking about working with J-Lo. What is it like for you now to be the person?”

Michelle Buteau: “I still feel like that editor at WSVN where I’m like, ‘I hope that house fire footage comes in on time because we have a 5:02 hit.”

So modest! And she’s got so much to be proud of these days, including becoming a mom to twins!

Michelle Buteau: “I just hand the baby to someone, so I can tie my shoe, and my husband is like, ‘Do you know her?’ and I’m like, ‘Nah, that’s a black woman, we family.'”

Alex Miranda: “What do your babies do that make you laugh the most?”

Michelle Buteau: “Just out of nowhere they’ll like do a funny face, and I’m like, ‘Where did they get that from?’ They are sassy. Baby girl has side eye, and I’m like, ‘You can’t even say a word yet, but you got opinions?'”

And, you know, we don’t want to take all the credit for her success but, like, some…

Michelle Buteau: “The great thing about working at Deco Drive and Fox News there is that everyone was really supportive. Everybody was like, ‘Whatever you want to do, you follow your dreams.'”

