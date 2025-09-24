(WSVN) - An Emmy Award-winning comedian said he was was elbowed on a plane because of his weight.

Comedian Guy Branum said he was fat shamed while on a Sept. 14 Delta flight. The 49-year-old took to Instagram with video of the altercation with the other passenger, adding he plans to file a lawsuit.

“I’m a member of Weight Watchers, I swear to you, I can show it on my phone, and that is how I lost weight,” the passenger can be heard saying in the video posted by Branum.

“Do you think I have ever? Do you think I have ever tried to lose weight? Do you think I have ever tried to lose weight, sir? Do you really think that I am a fat person in this country, and I have never tried to lose weight?” Branum is heard telling the man.

The video captured the back-and-forth altercation, with the comedian saying that man hit him.

“This man just elbowed me because he believes that I am too fat to be sitting next to him,” said Branum in the video.

“Well, who wouldn’t believe that?” said the man. “Wouldn’t you think you would want to at least share the armrest?”

“Yes, we’re not sharing the armrest right now. Right now, you are using the armrest because you elbowed me to get on it,” Branum told the man. “OK, I’m sorry. Yes, my fat rolls are on the armrest.”

Branum said he usually flies in business class to respect other’s space, but got a comfort plus ticket this time around, followed by a less-than-pleasant encounter.

“Would you be happy if I elbowed you back?” Branum asked the man.

“Well, there’s not a lot of room here for me,” the man replied. “I paid for this seat, too.”

“I paid for this seat as well,” replied Branum.

“When a flight attendant came by, I told them that he had hit me but I was OK to stay in the seat if necessary,” said Branum.

After the passenger complained to a flight attendant that Branum was too fat for the seat, he was observed by several flight attendants who determined that he was fine.

“Delta, when they solve a problem, they send a red coat lady, and the red coat lady came, like pulled him aside and discreetly talked to him, I guess explained to him that they weren’t going to pull me off the plane,” said Branum.

A woman was asked and happily switched seats with the passenger and sat next to Branum.

“The woman who moved next to me, Rachel, was so nice,” said Branum.

Rachel and other passengers complained to attendants that Branum was not the only person the man had harassed on the flight.

“First, he freaked out at a woman because she was putting something in the overhead compartment near his seat,” said Branum. “Then he sat down next to me and immediately was just pissed off at me and asked me if I could move over, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t.’ Then he just elbowed me as hard as he could.”

Branum was bruised in the altercation and filed a police report after.

“Fat people shouldn’t be waiting for some future moment when we’ll be worthy of traveling and living our lives,” said Branum.

Branum and Rachel were rewarded mileage for their trouble. Branum said he is filing a civil suit against the passenger who elbowed him.

