Here at Deco, we try to be funny. We’re not always funny, but we try to bring some laughs.

So tonight, we’re leaving comedy to the professionals.

Namely, comedian Aida Rodriguez, who’s dishing with Deco about the SoFlo stop of her comedy tour.

Aida Rodriguez has jokes.

And this Wednesday, she’s not just coming home to the 305.

Aida Rodriguez: “Miami is just very unique, and I love to talk about it.”

She’s bringing her “Don’t @ Me” to the Miami Improv in Doral.

Aida Rodriguez: “No traffic like Miami. They talk about LA traffic, but LA traffic does not have as many physical fights as Miami.”

Aida grew up in SoFlo and says the Magic City is definitely a big part of her story and her routine.

Aida Rodriguez: “So much of my comedy is about where I come from and my upbringing, the cultural stuff, the reality of Miami, which is very different than any place in the United States. I know, I traveled the whole country, so being able to tell those stories is always really fun and funny.”

Keeping it real on stage definitely comes easy to her.

Aida Rodriguez: “I think it’s telling the truth that is liberating. The specials that I have that are on Netflix and HBO Max are a lot about my upbringing and my childhood. Now I’m stepping into the way I see things. My perspective. My point of view.”

Aida has gotten the chance to work with people like Tiffany Haddish and Sean Penn, but she says the funniest people she’s ever known, are not in the biz.

Aida Rodriguez: “People who are not stand up comedians are usually the ones that make me laugh the most. And I appreciate them so much. I take them with me when I go on stage. They inspire me to be organically funny and on the ground.”

Aida is currently developing her own TV show.

