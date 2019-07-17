Come bring your ‘A’ game at Rec Room in Fort Lauderdale

Let’s talk about ducks! Because Fort Lauderdale is in the middle of a duck pin bowling craze. Chris Van Vliet is here to tell us how they get bowling shoes on those tiny duck feet.

The game is called duck pin bowling, and don’t worry, no ducks were harmed in the making of this segment.

Let the good times bowl!

Rec Room — a new bar in Fort Lauderdale’s Flager Village — is putting a fun spin on a classic game, and it’s nothing to quack at.

Sam Solomon, Rec Room: “Duck pin bowling is a shorter, fun game that’s very similar to bowling, except the pins are half the size. They’re on strings, and when you roll the ball, which is the size of a bocce ball, the pins knock down and the pins you miss go back down.”

Like a regular game of bowling, duck pin bowling also has 10 pins, but it’s a whole lot easier to get the ball rolling.

Sam Solomon: “Instead of a 10-pound bowling ball that you have to try and roll down 80 feet, this is a ball that might weigh a pound, a pound and a half, and you only have to roll it 36 feet.”

It’s totally free to play, and everyone can get in on it.

Each game takes 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the number of people playing.

Sam Solomon: “So you can have up to 16 players playing at a time. What I recommend is up to five per lane, so 10 going at each time.”

Teams can go head to head against each other or challenge the people on the other lane for some friendly competition.

Sam Solomon: “That speeds the game up and allows you to not only bowl just one game and go have a drink and come back, but it allows you just to socialize at the same time.”

Sounds like a win-win situation for everyone, and if you don’t feel like bowling, there’s plenty of other fun, free games you can take part in — like darts, shuffleboard and even a ring toss.

Fabiola Romero, customer: “I love all the games. All the locals are here, so it’s a fun, new place.”

Ciaran Gunn, customer: “I used to play a lot when I was younger. I used to work in a bowling alley back in Ireland, and it’s just fun.”

The locals can’t seem to enough of duck pin bowling.

They like it so much that Rec Room actually started their own league.

Sam Solomon: “We’re excited. We have over 14 teams playing, and hopefully it goes well, and it will be one of many.”

Sounds like a quacking good time!

For more info on how you can get in on the duck pin bowling league, just message Rec Room on Instagram.

We’ll have a link down below.

Link to Rec Room’s Instagram account

FOR MORE INFO:

Rec Room

401 NE 8th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-815-9860

www.recroomfl.com/

