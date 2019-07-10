What:

Celebrating the opening of “House of Yas” in Sunset Place, a couture fashion house with an authentic Cuban flair created by designer Yas Gonzalez. #StandOutMiamiStyle

Why:

Artistic, provocative and incredibly unique — that’s how I’d describe designs by Yas Gonzalez and honestly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg, but since it’s South Florida, let’s go with the tip of a tropical oasis surrounded by the beauty of deep blue oceans, lush greenery and island architecture. In fashion terms, Yas creates sultry pieces reminiscent of 80’s Versace mixed with structured lines of modern day designer, Philip Lim.

I first discovered “House of Yas” last summer when someone suggested I feature the #HavanaCollection, an ode to Yas’ beloved home country of Cuba. The limited edition line consists of dresses, skirts, shirts and swimsuits decorated with iconic Havana landmarks. Yas took the photos herself and transferred them onto her body-con pieces. She even designed with her childhood memories in mind, like her grandmother’s decorative tiled floors and viola. Beautiful prints with lively personalities were born, but…

As fashion fate would have it, a collaboration with Yas would have to wait — to accommodate her worldly schedule. She was busy traveling to places like New York, Vancouver and Dubai to showcase her work. If that’s not impressive, how about the people she’s creatively clothed: Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga and more recently, #ShireenFavoriteThings. 😉

Yas is also participating in Miami Swim Week (which is in full swing right now.) It’s where she got her start four years ago, designing an eye-popping bathing suit line right out of fashion school. Its success motivated her to open her atelier, which progressed into her first brick and mortar: “House of Yas” at Sunset Place in South Miami.

That’s when the fashion stars finally aligned and “Colors of Cuba” came alive when I walked into Yas’ new boutique. Not only are her designs one of a kind, you’ll be the life of the party in one of her pieces. Yas describes them as “La Vida es un carnival,” (life is a carnival) and while I agree with that spirit, I also relish in the powerful individuality of what she creates. I’m not the only one who’s noticed..

Yas has been featured in British Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair. While you can shop just about any trend at “House of Yas,” I’m most attracted to her stunning special occasion dresses. I feel like a million bucks in them and that’s the point. She’s the kind of designer who creates in a way that extinguishes vulnerability and celebrates the female form, in all its gorgeous glory and that’s why I love wearing “Colors of Cuba” — one of my new #FavoriteThings.

Where:

House of Yas

Ground floor of Sunset Place

5701 Sunset Drive #192

Miami, Florida 33145

When:

Tuesday – Thursday: 12 – 7 P.M.

Friday – Sunday: 12 – 9 P.M.

shop on-line:

www.houseofyas.com

Be Social:

FB: @HouseofYas

IG: @houseofyas_

Catch Yas’ swim designs

Friday, July 12th.

WeWork South of Fifth Rooftop

1st Show: 5PM, 2nd Show: 7PM

429 Lenox Avenue

Miami Beach, Florida 33139

Koko Swim Week Show

“Live the full life of the mind, exhilarated by new ideas, intoxicated by the romance of the unusual.” — Ernest Hemingway

James Woodley Photography

all clothing & accessories: House of Yas

styling: Yas Gonzalez

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Artistic, provocative and incredibly unique” Auerbach

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.