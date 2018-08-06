When Chris Van Vliet was 17 years old, he dyed his hair bleach blond. He says it looked awful, so ever since then, he’s stayed au naturel. Now there’s a new trend that’s sweeping the nation, and while it may be something a little outside Chris’ comfort zone, it’s adding color wherever you look.

When it comes to the hair style of the season, it’s time to rewind the times.

Natalie Edri, EN Edri Hair Salon: “We’re actually going back to the ’90s. The biggest trend now is people coloring their hair in bold colors.”

From Monica’s bright blue ‘do, to Willow Smith’s colored strands, celebs just can’t seem to get enough of this hair-raising trend.

Natalie Edri: “We have Kelly Osbourne that started it, like, way back. We have Nicole Richie, Katy Perry, the Kardashians, of course.”

And a lot of them, like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, are sampling just about every color in the rainbow.

We went to EN Edri Hair Salon in Bay Harbor to find out what it’s all about.

Natalie Edri: “It doesn’t have to be the whole head. It can be like, root, it can be like a stain.”

From blue to pink to purple, there really are no limits to what colors you can pick.

But the pros here suggest…

Natalie Edri: “If you look at it fashion wise, go with your skin tone, colors that you don’t like to wear.”

In other words…

Natalie Edri: “If you have pink hair, you’re not gonna wear pink clothes.”

That makes sense. You want the hair to do the talking.

And it’s not just the ladies rocking this look. Jonah Hill and Zayn Malik went pink on top.

Natalie Edri: “It’s fun. It’s a change. It gives you a pick-me-up. I mean, you wake up in the morning, you see purple, pink, blue.”

Whether you’re a girl or a guy, nailing this look means you could be sitting in the salon for up to five hours. Good luck, guys.

Natalie Edri: “Some people can’t do certain colors. It all depends — if you’re black, if you’re brown, if you’re light blond, and so on.”

First you have to bleach your locks, because each color requires different shades of bleached hair.

Natalie Edri: “The purple takes a lot of work, like the violet, because the hair has to be bleached to white.”

But in the end, you’ll walk away with a hair that turns heads.

