For some, cars are works of art — and works of art belong in a gallery, not a garage. Deco checked out a place where you can store your Maserati alongside your Monet.

Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche — names that symbolize the very best of the automotive world.

For some, a garage just isn’t good enough. Collection Suites is your luxury car’s home away from home.

Lino Fayen, Collection Suites: “We decided to do something where people could use the space, not only for storage, but also for them to enjoy it.”

The Doral complex features 36 secure spaces — perfect for showing off your baby.

Lino Fayen: “You buy a $5, $10 million condominium everywhere in Brickell, the Beach, and then you only get one or two parking spaces. With that comes then the problem of having to leave your car with a valet.”

Lino Fayen: “Over here we have a little bit of everything. This is a more modern car, a Ferrari 488.”

No oil changes are allowed here. The suites are like luxury apartments for your vehicle. A full kitchen lets you entertain. With several seating areas and a loft, your friends won’t want to leave.

Lino Fayen: “The floors are all Italian ceramic tiles, the Swiss woods that we have on the mezzanines, a 65-inch TV. All of the units come equipped with two security cameras.”

Of course, the suites aren’t just for automotive art. The space can also be used as a traditional gallery for paintings and sculptures.

Lino Fayen: “We discovered that car collectors are not only car collectors, so we decided to expand a little more the concept into the art world.”

The units are for sale starting at $700,000. It’s a small price to pay for those in the fast lane.

Lino Fayen: “This is for the people who really value what they have and are concerned about the security of what they have.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Collection Suites

6070 NW 102nd Ave.

Doral, FL 33178

(305) 800-5893

http://collection-suites.com/

