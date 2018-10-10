(WSVN) - There’s nothing like a good book. Actress Keira Knightley plays a writer in her new movie “Colette,” which is based on a true story. Deco dished with Keira and her co-star Dominic West in Toronto.

Dominic West (as Willy): “I take all the risk and there’s still no money! We need more output! You — you could write.”

Keira Knightley is Colette. She was a brilliant author in the 20th century who was a ghostwriter for her husband, Willy, played by Dominic West and his glorious mustache — which, sadly, was mostly fake.

Dominic West: “I squeezed out the best mustache I could manage at the time, which wasn’t very much. In fact, it was horrible.”

Keira Knightley: “It was really horrible. I don’t think you should grow the mustache again.”

Dominic West: “I won’t.”

Keira Knightley: “No.”

Once Colette’s semi-autobiographical stories about her life and sexual experiences become a hit, Willy tries to keep the public from knowing who the true author is.

Dominic West (as Willy): “I understand the mentality here. You don’t.”

Keira Knightley (as Colette): “I understand it well enough to write a book that’s the toast of Paris.”

A man in power trying to keep a woman down? Shocking, I tell you!

Keira Knightley: “The discussion about gender politics, about sexual politics, about feminism, about celebrity — it all feels like it could be based today.”

Keira Knightley (as Colette): “The hand that holds the pen writes history.”

Colette’s writing was very taboo at the time, since a lot of it dealt with sexual escapades — but thinking of her as a trailblazer for the likes of “50 Shades of Grey” might be a little far-fetched.

Keira Knightley: ‘I don’t think she’d like that. Her books were extraordinary. Like, they’re proper sort of literature, and she was an amazing writer.”

No offense to “50 Shades,” of course.

This is approximately the 347th period piece Keira has starred in, so we had to ask: What’s the deal?

Keira Knightley: “I look good in the clothes. I just like them! I look good in a dress. I like them to be as big as possible and very long.”

And she managed to do this movie without any corsets, which her on-screen hubby didn’t even realize until our interview.

Dominic West: “Oh, my God. With that bombshell! That’s a scoop!”

Keira Knightley: “That’s a bombshell, isn’t it?”

“Colette” scribbles its way into South Florida theaters on Friday, Oct. 12.

