Colbert donates $400K from book to NC hurricane relief

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has donated proceeds from his Hurricane Florence-related book to disaster-relief efforts in North Carolina.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Thursday that the comedian sent a check for $412,412 to Gov. Roy Cooper. The governor posted a “thank-you” on Facebook.

Colbert and his writing staff composed the book “Whose Boat Is This Boat? Comments That Don’t Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane.” It uses quotes from President Donald Trump’s visit to North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence last fall.

The 24-page faux-children’s book was inspired by Trump’s question about a yacht that landed in the yard of someone living near the North Carolina coast.

The book was released in November.

