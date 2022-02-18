COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - After being put on pause due to the pandemic, Coconut Grove is once again all about art.

The Arts Festival is back, and it’s part of a big weekend in South Florida, as there’s another event that is sure to float your boat.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival returns.

“Well it’s great to be back. That’s for sure,” said a man.

The 58th annual celebration of art, artists, food and culture kicks off Saturday after taking a year off due to COVID.

“We are really fully activating Peacock Park this year,” said muralist David “Davel” Lavernia.

The park has been set up with a DJ booth, a bar and a pyramid of containers called The Stacks.

People can watch along as muralists bring these creations to life during the three-day festival.

“I love it when people take pictures of it. Sometimes I wanna spray paint a little bit. I don’t mind. Being a part of the creation makes it feel more special,” said muralist Diana “Didirok” Canteras.

There are 278 artists on the lineup this year, some of them are newcomers.

“It’s my first time doing Coconut Grove, drove all the way from Massachusetts,” said Sonja Groneste.

Groneste drove down with a truckload of beach glass jewelry.

Returning artist Jacquline Roch will be setting up her pastel paintings, and after 23 years as a vendor, she’s hoping for one thing.

“Great weather– that’s the thing that stresses us artists out,” said Roch.

Between Saturday and Monday, organizers expect 100,000 people to walk South Bayshore Drive.

“People come from all over because of the boat show and this,” said Roch.

For an entirely different display, just head North on Interstate 95.

A showcase of world class yachts, sailboats and water toys are all on display at the Miami International Boat Show with locations in the City of Miami and Miami Beach.

