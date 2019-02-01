Coconut Grove Arts Festival poster revealed for 2019

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The 2019 Coconut Grove Arts Festival’s commemorative poster was unveiled on Thursday night.
The big reveal happened at the Hotel Aria, located on McFarlane Road and South Bayshore Drive.
A couple from Boynton Beach made history as the first husband and wife duo to create the artwork for the festival.
This year’s three-day event will mark the 56th year of the festival’s existence.
