Coconut Grove Arts Festival poster revealed for 2019

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The 2019 Coconut Grove Arts Festival’s commemorative poster was unveiled on Thursday night.

The big reveal happened at the Hotel Aria, located on McFarlane Road and South Bayshore Drive.

A couple from Boynton Beach made history as the first husband and wife duo to create the artwork for the festival.

This year’s three-day event will mark the 56th year of the festival’s existence.

