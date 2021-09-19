We’re back with a delicious and easy-to-make stew. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Coconut Chickpea Stew

Ingredients:

2 tbs. oil (Avocado)

1/2 medium yellow onion, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2-inch fresh ginger, minced

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

1/2 tsp. ground paprika

1 tsp. sea salt (to taste)

1/4 tsp. black pepper

2 15 oz. cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 14.5 oz. can of full-fat coconut milk

1 lime, juiced

1/4 cup cilantro

Method of Preparation:

Put olive oil in a large pot. Add onions, garlic and ginger and cook on medium-low heat, stirring frequently until the onion starts to appear translucent and the mix smells fragrant- about five minutes.

Add the spices: Stir in the cumin, turmeric, paprika, salt and pepper and sauté for a few minutes until it also becomes fragrant. Add the chickpeas, diced tomatoes, and coconut milk. Bring to a simmer and cook uncovered until the chickpeas are soft and tender, about 20 minutes.

Add the lime juice and cilantro. Turn off the heat completely and stir.

Serve with crusty bread and enjoy!

