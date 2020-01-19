Coconut Cake/ Belkys

(WSVN) - In the mood for a divine dessert? That’s what’s in the oven as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Coconut Cake
Ingredients:
1 box yellow cake mix (your favorite)
1/2 cup sugar
1 bag (14 ounce) sweetened shredded coconut
1 8-ounce container sour cream plus another 1/4 cup
1 8-ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed
Method of Preparation:
- Prepare the coconut for the cake layers. Stir together the sugar, coconut, and sour cream in a bowl. Cover and chill for two hours.
- Prepare the cake layers according to package directions using 2 round cake pans.
- Place 1 cake layer on a serving platter. Stir the chilled coconut mix and reserve 1 cup for icing.
- Spread the remaining coconut mix between the cake layers. Place the other cake layer on top.
- To prepare the icing, Stir together the whipped topping and the reserved 1 cup coconut mix. Spread the icing on the top and the sides of the cake. You can chill the cake before serving if you like.
To Plate:
– Serve and enjoy!
Serves: 12
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.