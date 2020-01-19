Coconut Cake/ Belkys

(WSVN) - In the mood for a divine dessert? That’s what’s in the oven as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Coconut Cake

Ingredients:

1 box yellow cake mix (your favorite)

1/2 cup sugar

1 bag (14 ounce) sweetened shredded coconut

1 8-ounce container sour cream plus another 1/4 cup

1 8-ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed

Method of Preparation:

Prepare the coconut for the cake layers. Stir together the sugar, coconut, and sour cream in a bowl. Cover and chill for two hours.

Prepare the cake layers according to package directions using 2 round cake pans.

Place 1 cake layer on a serving platter. Stir the chilled coconut mix and reserve 1 cup for icing.

Spread the remaining coconut mix between the cake layers. Place the other cake layer on top.

To prepare the icing, Stir together the whipped topping and the reserved 1 cup coconut mix. Spread the icing on the top and the sides of the cake. You can chill the cake before serving if you like.

To Plate:

– Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 12

