Cocktails from around the world at Drink Miami Hostel

When it comes to food and drink, variety is the spice of life. An event this weekend will let you experience a world of flavor. A Miami Beach hotel is offering a passport to cocktails from around the world.

The Freehand Miami hosts guests from all over the globe, but this weekend, the rooms will be filled with some truly exotic visitors.

Gabe Urrutia: “We definitely wanted to bring something cool to the masses.”

Drink Miami Hostel wants to take your taste buds on an international trip.

They’re serving drinks from around the world — just pick a room!

Gabe Urrutia: “We take over every single room of the first floor of the Freehand, and you basically get a passport as you walk in. And you actually explore these rooms which are mapped out on the passport with each country. The actual recipes are in there that you can take home.”

If you want to bar hop from Munich to Mexico City, just walk down the hall.

Gabe Urrutia: “We’re definitely getting a taste from around the world, so we have Mexico represented, we have Japan represented, we obviously have the United States represented, Scotland. You have from Mexico mescal and tequila.”

Cocktails on the Italian coast anyone?

Bartender: “We put in equal parts of prosecco and Aperol. Aperol is an aperitivo from Northern Italy.”

And don’t worry — you won’t go home empty-handed.

Gabe Urrutia: “Make sure you bring something to carry home all your swag, ’cause there’s gonna be a lot of it here on Saturday.”

So if you’re in the mood for an international adventure — get a room!

Gabe Urrutia: “It’s kind of a cool way to introducing cocktail enthusiasts to the world of cocktails, and at the same time, they’re able to map out and enjoy. And what they enjoyed, they can take back home.”

Drink Miami Hostel takes place on May 2. Your international passport will cost $60.

