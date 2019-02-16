CNN: Police sources say Smollett paid 2 men to stage Chicago assault

CHICAGO (WSVN) — Police in Chicago believe actor and singer Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault on himself, CNN is reporting.

The news network is citing two police sources.

The development happens one day after police released two Nigerian brothers who had been arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting the “Empire” star. The sources told CNN these men are now cooperating with investigators.

In a tweet, police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said, “Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charges.”

Smollett said he was attacked on Jan. 29 by two men who “were yelling out racial and homophobic slurs.” He said one of the assailants put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.

The sources said there are records that show the brothers bought the rope found around Smollett’s neck at an Ace Hardware store in Chicago.

Smollett discussed what he described as a hate crime against him in an interview with “Good Morning America.” He said he was frustrated because people expressed skepticism with his account.

