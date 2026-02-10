PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was arrested after he barricaded himself inside of a home in Plantation for hours was identified by CNN as rapper iHeartMemphis.

Video livestreamed on social media shows the suspect as he surrendered to authorities through the garage, early Tuesday morning.

An overturned car was seen against the broken garage door of the residence, located along the 8600 block of Gatehouse Road.

“Don’t kill me, my hand’s up, my hand’s up!” he said as he showed his right hand on camera and kept livestreaming.

“Stay right there, stay right there! Do not move, do not [expletive] move,” an officer is heard saying.

The video goes on to show an officer wearing a gas mask as iHeartMemphis tells officers he is not armed.

The detainment of the rapper, whose real name is Richard Maurice Colbert, brought an 11-hour standoff with police to an end.

7’s Drone Force captured a heavy police presence as SWAT units surrounded the home and forced their way inside,

A dog at the home was relocated safely.

According to Plantation Police, iHeartMemphis was wanted for making written threats to kill. He was transported to an area to be checked out after he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

