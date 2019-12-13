Clint Eastwood, cast of ‘Richard Jewell’ discuss adapting true story to film

From hero to villain in days. Richard Jewell saved lives at the 1996 Olympic games bombing, but then became the FBI’s prime suspect. Deco dished with Clint Eastwood and the stars of “Richard Jewell.”

Richard Jewell: “It’s all a lie.”

That’s the real Richard Jewell — and this is the Richard Jewell being portrayed in Clint Eastwood’s chilling new film based on true events.

Paul Walter Hauser (as Richard Jewell): “There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have 30 minutes.”

Jon Hamm (as Tom Shaw): “One more time, just a little louder.”

The movie retells the 1996 Olympic bombing at Centennial Park, and how the security guard who saved lives went from hero to suspect.

Jon Hamm (as Tom Shaw): “You always look at the guy who found the bomb, just like you always look at the guy who found the body.”

Clint Eastwood: “It could happen to a lot of people — mistakes — and it has happened to a lot of people. Somebody rushes to judgment, and that’s what they did on Richard Jewell.”

Paul Walter Hauser plays Jewell. The real Richard died in 2007, so Paul told us what he would’ve asked Richard about the accuracy of his performance.

Paul Walter Hauser: “The conviction and the commitment, and the love for his mother. I’m sure that would ring out more true than anything.”

Kathy Bates plays Richard’s mom, Bobi, who baked Kathy a cake when they first met.

Kathy Bates: “At one point I said, ‘You know, Bobi, I just want to do justice,’ and she’s so tiny now, and she said, ‘Well, just be me!’ And I thought, ‘Oh, if only I could do that.'”

Kathy Bates (as Bobi Jewell): “Please, clear my son’s name!”

Meanwhile, Jon Hamm plays an FBI agent who tries to get Richard to basically incriminate himself, and Sam Rockwell portrays Richard’s real-life attorney, Watson Bryant.

Sam Rockwell (as Watson Bryant): “You ready to start fighting back?”

In the movie, at least, Watson loves Snickers bars. He’s, like, obsessed.

But Snickers, sadly, hasn’t asked Sam to be their brand ambassador yet.

Sam Rockwell: “No, they haven’t.”

Jon Hamm: “Get some of that sweet candy bar money, man.

Sam Rockwell: “Yeah, man, for Halloween.”

Kathy Bates: “I loooove Snickers.”

Sam Rockwell: “Yeah, me too.”

Richard Jewell’s story is extraordinary, but we wondered if the top-notch cast would’ve jumped at the chance to work with Clint Eastwood — no matter what the movie was about.

Kathy Bates: “Hell, yeah!”

Jon Hamm: “Pretty much.”

“Richard Jewell” is out now in theaters.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.