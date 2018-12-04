Clink! Clink! Holiday coquito drinks served at Havana 1957

It’s that time of year of Christmas carols, packed malls and gift-buying stress. If you need a little break from all that, a holiday cocktail might get you in the mood. Deco’s taking a trip around the world and trying out some tasty holiday drinks. Tonight, we’re trying out a Latin favorite!
If you want to experience Cuban culture, Havana 1957 is a good place to start.
Carlos Proenza, Havana 1957: “This is about a 360-degree experience about the Cuban culture.”
Now the restaurant’s South Beach location is getting into the holiday spirit with coquito!
Carlos Proenza: “The ‘C’ is synonymous of the Latin culture. It’s a very nice drink, it’s a very traditional drink.”
The drink originated in Puerto Rico but is now enjoyed all over Latin America.
Bartender!
Two coquitos please!
Carlos Proenza: “It’s very simple to make. Coconut cream, it’s very smooth. Then we add two ounces of Havana Club made in Puerto Rico. Shake a little bit.”
*Carlos shakes the drink*
Carlos Proenza: “You garnish with some whipped cream, cinnamon powder and cinnamon stick, and enjoy your coquito.”
Customer 1: “I taste coconut, I taste the cream and I taste the liquor. It’s really amazing.”
Customer 2: “It’s awesome. Really brings back that Christmas spirit.”
In a world of holiday drinks, coquito could just be the cream of the crop.
Carlos Proenza: “We’re gonna have it here until New Year, and it can be drank by itself or with a meal.”
FOR MORE INFO:
Havana 1957
819 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8671
www.havana1957.com/lincoln-road
