Clink! Clink! Happy hour starts later at these SoFlo hot spots

The Deco Drive crew always misses happy hour because we’re here making TV magic every evening. But it doesn’t have to be that way for all the night shift peeps out there. We checked out a couple spots that are burning the midnight oil with special happy hours.

Attention all night owls, late shift employees and “fourth meal” fans — Mason Eatery is here for you.

Brian Nasajon, chef: “We want people to get a chance to really enjoy discounted food and great quality food and drinks, late night.”

The new diner in Midtown Miami is serving up all-American dishes at mouth-watering prices.

Brian Nasajon: “You’re looking at anywhere in the range of $5 to $7, half price basically on everything. You get a really great $8 burger — that’s the most expensive one.”

A burger, you say?

Brian Nasajon: “Wagyu patty, single patty. We have it with American cheese, house-made burger bun with sesame seeds.”

Giancarlo Dheo, customer: “It’s delicious, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. It’s one of the better burgers I’ve had in the area for sure.”

Another popular item on the late night menu is the mac and cheese.

Brian Nasajon: “Our mac and cheese is a classic American macaroni, but we use four different kinds of cheese.

Jessica Mawhinney, customer: “Very cheesy, lots of flavor. It was very good.”

And it wouldn’t be a true happy hour without adult beverages.

Brian Nasajon: “It’s just an opportunity to go, have fun, relax after late night work and just hang out.”

When the sun goes down, the deals come out at El Camino in Fort Lauderdale.

Josh Perfit, manager: “El Camino is an authentic Mexican restaurant where we offer craft cocktails as well as authentic Mexican food.”

Here you can get great deals during a time when most people are going to bed.

Jose Perfit: “Reverse happy hour here is 12 to 2 a.m.”

El Camino does have a traditional happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., but for those who can’t make it, or who want to keep the party going — reverse happy hour is perfect for you.

Austin Augustus: “I think it’s a good concept because people go out later at night, so sometimes it’s good to have cheaper prices when people go out.”

Get beer, wine, or even one of their famous margaritas for $5 or less.

And the tequila deal is a steal.

Jose Perfit: “We offer half price tequila that the early happy hour doesn’t offer. We have over 400 tequila and mezcal on the list.”

The late night bites are light and prices are a bargain.

Josh Perfit: “We offer homemade chips and salsa for $1 as well as a selection of tacos that includes our gringo taco, as well as our barbacoa or carnitas taco for $2 a piece.”

Josh Perfit: “It’s just a really nice party that goes after midnight.”

The late night happy hour at El Camino happens every night of the week, while Mason Eatery’s happy hour is Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Mason Eatery

3470 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 618-5150

https://www.masoneatery.com/

El Camino

817 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 530-1188

https://elcaminoftlauderdale.com/

