Clevelander, 2 other Ocean Drive businesses ordered closed for noise violations

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Code Enforcement has closed three popular businesses along Ocean Drive in South Beach for violations of the city’s noise ordinance, police said.

According to Miami Beach Police, Code Enforcement officials were forced to shut down the Clevelander South Beach, Caffe Milano and Palace Bar & Restaurant for violating the emergency order, Saturday night.

The businesses will remain closed for 24 hours, police said.

The city’s emergency order only allows establishments to play music and have entertainment at ambient levels.

In a statement, police said, “We welcome our businesses to operate, but they must do so in accordance with the applicable guidelines.”

Miami-Dade County remains under a declaration of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.