Clevelander, 2 other Ocean Drive businesses ordered closed for noise violations amid pandemic

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Code Enforcement has closed three well-known businesses along Ocean Drive in South Beach for violations of the city’s noise ordinance, police said.

According to Miami Beach Police, Code Enforcement officials were forced to shut down the Clevelander South Beach, Caffe Milano and Palace Bar & Restaurant, Saturday night.

Officials said the businesses were playing their music too loud, which is a violation of the city’s COVID restrictions.

The city’s emergency order only allows establishments to play music and have entertainment at ambient levels.

Playing loud music forces people to shout or talk loudly, which could spread particles of the coronavirus through the air, officials said.

The owner of the Palace Bar, Thomas Donall, said he was following the city’s orders and was still forced to close.

“This is the most embarrassing moment of my life, with a full restaurant, ready to watch the show, and I had no warning that anything was going on, that we had to put the music almost off,” he said. “We complied, and now I’m shut down.”

In a statement, police said, “We welcome our businesses to operate, but they must do so in accordance with the applicable guidelines.”

Each business will remain closed for 24 hours, police said.

Miami-Dade County remains under a declaration of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

