Clear shoes are hot for the season

It’s clear Deco has a passion for fashion, and we love our shoes. There is a trend that is hot for the season and one you will get a kick out of too.

Helena Bonham Carter (as Fairy Godmother): “I’m rather good at shoes.”

Sorry Cinderella! Glass slippers won’t cut it anymore.

Some new trendy shoes are stealing the spotlight — and at Bloomingdale’s in Aventura, it’s clear to see why.

Dana Weiss, Bloomingdale’s: “One shoe trend that we are loving at Bloomingdale’s this season is the clear see-through trend. We started to see glimpses of it last year on the fall runways, and this spring it’s in full bloom.”

Thanks to features made from plastic, vinyl and lucite, the clear shoes look like you are defying gravity.

Dana Weiss: “We are seeing this trend all over the shoe: on the strap, on the heel, on the side and even as a jelly on the sole.”

Go for a casual look like a wedge with a big clear strap and rhinestones across the top … or you’ll flip for flip flops.

Dana Weiss: We have our Sergio Rossi jelly shoe with silver embellishment and it makes it look like you are walking on air.”

These Aqua shoes come in black and beige with a clear strap.

And these Kendall and Kylie chunky clear heels do too.

Dana Weiss: “It almost looks like you are floating, so it is an optical illusion.”

There are casual options as well as dressy ones.

Dana Weiss: “The Kendall and Kylie shoe is the elegant stiletto with glitter and silver.”

The clear shoes are fun and flirty…

Dana Weiss: “The price points range from under $100 to $800.”

And once you find the right pair, maybe you will have your own Cinderella moment at Bloomingdale’s.

Dana Weiss: “It’s crystal clear this shoe trend is here to stay for spring and summer.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bloomingdale’s at Aventura Mall

19555 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

(305) 792-1000

https://www.bloomingdales.com/

