Clams Bucatini with Andouille Sausage/ Seawell Fish N’ Oyster, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Adding seafood from the coast and Cajun spice from the Gulf will give your everyday pasta dinner the perfect kick for South Florida. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Julian Garriga
The Restaurant: Seawell Fish N’ Oyster, Miami Beach
The Dish: Clams Bucatini with Andouille Sausage
Ingredients:
Kosher salt
12 oz. bucatini or spaghetti
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for bathing at the end
4 ea. garlic cloves sliced
4 oz. andouille sausage
1 ea. sprig rosemary
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
24 ea. littleneck clams
1/4 cup white wine
1 tsp. grated lemon zest and juice of 1 lemon
1/2 cup fresh parsley
1 tbsp. softened butter
1/4 cup Parmesan bread crumbs
Method of Preparation:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook as the label directs. Reserve a ½ cup of cooking water and drain.
- Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add rosemary, andouille sausage and cook until nicely browned and crispy.
- Add garlic, red pepper flakes, salt and cook about two minutes.
- Add clams and deglaze pan with white wine. Cover with lid for about two minutes until clams open.
- Remove lid and add pasta and parsley. Cook for about a minute. Toss to coat adding butter, olive oil and any water if needed to loosen.
To Plate:
Scoop finished pasta and clams onto plate. Garnish with parmesan bread crumbs, lemon zest and lemon oil.
Seawell Fish N’ Oyster
660 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
786-594-5820
https://seawellmiami.com/menu
