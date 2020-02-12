Clams Bucatini with Andouille Sausage/ Seawell Fish N’ Oyster, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Adding seafood from the coast and Cajun spice from the Gulf will give your everyday pasta dinner the perfect kick for South Florida. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Julian Garriga

The Restaurant: Seawell Fish N’ Oyster, Miami Beach

The Dish: Clams Bucatini with Andouille Sausage

Ingredients:

Kosher salt

12 oz. bucatini or spaghetti

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for bathing at the end

4 ea. garlic cloves sliced

4 oz. andouille sausage

1 ea. sprig rosemary

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

24 ea. littleneck clams

1/4 cup white wine

1 tsp. grated lemon zest and juice of 1 lemon

1/2 cup fresh parsley

1 tbsp. softened butter

1/4 cup Parmesan bread crumbs

Method of Preparation:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook as the label directs. Reserve a ½ cup of cooking water and drain.

Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add rosemary, andouille sausage and cook until nicely browned and crispy.

Add garlic, red pepper flakes, salt and cook about two minutes.

Add clams and deglaze pan with white wine. Cover with lid for about two minutes until clams open.

Remove lid and add pasta and parsley. Cook for about a minute. Toss to coat adding butter, olive oil and any water if needed to loosen.

To Plate:

Scoop finished pasta and clams onto plate. Garnish with parmesan bread crumbs, lemon zest and lemon oil.

Seawell Fish N’ Oyster

660 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-594-5820

https://seawellmiami.com/menu

