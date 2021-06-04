On Deco, we’ve met artists, and we’ve met fashion designers, so what do you get when you have a designer who’s also an artist? A display that’s definitely worth checking out. Deco headed to Doral to see art that’s meant to be worn.

Art and fashion collide at CityPlace Doral.

Throughout June, this Doral go-to has artist Celia Ledón’s looks on display.

Mauro Olivieri, general manager, CityPlace Doral: “Her outfits are works of art. They are very industrial.”

CityPlace and Celia kicked off this month-long collab with a fashion show and Deco got a front-row seat.

Mauro Olivieri: “CityPlace Doral decided to do this unique art experience for the community. We really love to be engaged with artist and have something different.”

Celia calls the collection a “wearable installation.”

Celia Ledón: “It’s a piece of art, because it is unique. It is entirely by hand.”

From hats to hoses, the materials she uses aren’t conventional.

Celia Ledón: “I also use industrial materials like foam and tubes, a whole bunch of different materials, because they give me different results and textures.”

Get up close and personal. Yes, those are tabs from soda cans.

Celia Ledón: “I use unorthodox material, recycled materials like tape recorder, nylon.”

So how did she come up with these designs?

Celia Ledón: “My work for this collection, ‘The Legacy,’ is inspired by the work of Manolo Valdés, who is a big format sculptor, and his exhibit is here right now in Doral.”

You can catch Celia’s designs at CityPlace at DORCAM, the pop-up for Doral’s Contemporary Art Museum.

Mauro Olivieri: “It is amazing, and it’s something so different and unique.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Doral Fashion Art Design Featuring Celia Ledón

DORCAM

CityPlace Doral

8300 NW 36th St.

Doral, FL 33166

cityplacedoral.com/events/doral-fashion-art-design

dorcam.org/celia-ledon-project

