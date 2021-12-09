(WSVN) - The Chef: David Morales
The Restaurant: The Naked Crab, Miami Beach
The Dish: Citrus and Tuna Carpaccio
Ingredients:
Ahi Tuna
Lemon Juice
Seasame oil
Soy Sauce
Tangerines
Oranges
Frisee lettuce
Micro cilantro
Method of Preparation:
- Grab a bowl, and start with diced ahi tuna.
- Add lemon juice to the ahi tuna, this will cure the tuna.
- Add sesame oil, and soy sauce then mix and let the tuna sit for a minute.
To Plate:
- Grab a plate, and layer on sliced tangerines and oranges.
- Garnish with frisee lettuce and micro cilantro.
Enjoy!
Naked Crab
B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale
1140 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 564-1000
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.