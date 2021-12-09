(WSVN) - The Chef: David Morales
The Restaurant: The Naked Crab, Miami Beach
The Dish: Citrus and Tuna Carpaccio

Ingredients:

Ahi Tuna

Lemon Juice

Seasame oil

Soy Sauce

Tangerines

Oranges

Frisee lettuce

Micro cilantro

Method of Preparation:

  • Grab a bowl, and start with diced ahi tuna.
  • Add lemon juice to the ahi tuna, this will cure the tuna.
  • Add sesame oil, and soy sauce then mix and let the tuna sit for a minute.

To Plate:

  • Grab a plate, and layer on sliced tangerines and oranges.
  • Garnish with frisee lettuce and micro cilantro.

Enjoy!

Naked Crab

B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale

1140 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 564-1000

https://www.nakedcrabftl.com/

