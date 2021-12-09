(WSVN) - The Chef: David Morales

The Restaurant: The Naked Crab, Miami Beach

The Dish: Citrus and Tuna Carpaccio

Ingredients:

Ahi Tuna

Lemon Juice

Seasame oil

Soy Sauce

Tangerines

Oranges

Frisee lettuce

Micro cilantro

Method of Preparation:

Grab a bowl, and start with diced ahi tuna.

Add lemon juice to the ahi tuna, this will cure the tuna.

Add sesame oil, and soy sauce then mix and let the tuna sit for a minute.

To Plate :

Grab a plate, and layer on sliced tangerines and oranges.

Garnish with frisee lettuce and micro cilantro.

Enjoy!

Naked Crab

B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale

1140 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 564-1000

https://www.nakedcrabftl.com/

