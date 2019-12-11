Cirque du Soleil returns to Miami with iconic show ‘Alegria’

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s what Cirque du Soleil is known for. The company is changing up it’s most iconic production as it brings the show to South Florida.

The stage is set and the big top is up. Cirque du Soleil has returned to South Florida for an iconic showing.

“‘Alegria’ loosely takes the audience to an old dusty kingdom with characters that have been there for hundreds of years,” said Francis Jalbert, “and suddenly there’s a movement of change that tries to bring light and hope and renewal into the kingdom.”

All hands are on deck as the cast and crew prepare for their first U.S. show of the “Alegria” revival.

“Alegria” was the company’s most iconic production. In the 19 years of touring, it was seen by more than 14 million people around the world.

“So with ‘Allegria,’ expect to see about 10 amazing acrobatic acts, some that are 40 feet above your head, some that may touch you,” said Jalbert. “There’s clowns that will make you laugh as well, so you’ll go through an array of emotions throughout the whole show, and you’ll come out mesmerized.”

The show is back for its 25th anniversary, but in a new light.

“To look at it through the eyes of what you see has become in 2019, we’ve updated the acrobatics, the musical score, we’ve updated the costumes,” said Jalbert. “For the people who have seen it before, it’s the revival of ‘Alegria,’ but they’ll feel the same emotions as in the original production, but it’s really discovering it from a new angle.”

The show will be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium. It opens on Friday and will show until early February.

