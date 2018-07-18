Cirque du Soleil ‘Crystal’ skates into South Florida

When it comes to ice in South Florida, the only place you usually find it is in your drink — especially this time of year. But in the heat of summer, one show is embracing an element of winter.

For more, let’s go to a man who carefully guards his family’s secret recipe for ice — Chris Van Vliet.

Chris Van Vliet: “So this is Cirque du Soleil, but on ice.”

Shawn Sawyer, figure skater: “So the entire stage, we can see it, it’s all ice.”

‘Crystal’ is the brand-new show from Cirque du Soleil. It has all the high-flying, acrobatic features you’d expect — with the added element of ice.

Chris Van Vliet: “So I just want to point out that, yes, we are wearing skates right now. I have hockey skates on, you have figure skates on. How much of a disadvantage will I be?”

Shawn Sawyer: “You have a little bit of a disadvantage for what we’re going to be doing today.”

Now, if you’re expecting to see me do impressive Cirque stuff like this — think again. We started with some real basics, like learning how to spin.

Shawn Sawyer: “So you’re going to have your right arm in front of your belly button, left arm a little bit more free and put everything together.”

Shawn Sawyer: “That’s it!”

Chris Van Vliet: “That was not it, but I appreciate that.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That was in slow motion, by the way. We just slowed it down.

Shawn Sawyer: “Definitely.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Let’s do it together to show good and bad.”

Shawn Sawyer: “Bend, engage the core, all the way through, bad golf swing, and in!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, this is better.”

It’s obvious spinning isn’t really my strength, so we tried something else.

Chris Van Vliet: “So it’s skate a little bit.”

Shawn Sawyer: “That’s it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Are you sure that was it?”

Shawn Sawyer: “That was it. You just need a little more finesse and control.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, aww! Oh, man, I wanted to not fall!”

After I picked myself back up, we tried it again.

Chris Van Vliet: “Ta-da!”

Shawn Sawyer: “Regroup and let’s spin.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cirque du Soleil ‘Crystal’

BB&T Center

1 Panther Pkwy

Sunrise, FL 33323

1-800-653-8000

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/sunrise/crystal/buy-tickets

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.