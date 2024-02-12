HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A big top went up at Gulfstream Park this weekend.

Cirque du Soleil’s newest show, “Echo,” has come to town, and on Sunday, crews put up the iconic 62-foot-tall big top in Hallandale Beach.

One construction official said spirits are high.

“We’re pretty excited to be here in Florida. The crews are happy, and it’s all going well,” said side operations director Christopher Gould.

“Echo” follows the story of a young woman and her bond with animals and nature. It premieres on Feb. 22 and runs until April 7.

