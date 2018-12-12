(WSVN) - A seafood dish that gets ordered a lot at a South Florida restaurant. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Matthew Richman
The Restaurant: BALEENkitchen, Sunny Isles Beach
The Dish: Cioppino
Ingredients:
1 ea. leeks, washed and sliced
1 ea. fennel, washed and sliced
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
7 cups Italian plum tomatoes (Roma tomatoes)
A pinch saffron
2 tsp. red pepper flakes
¾ cup white wine
1/8 cup Pernod
1 ½ cup clam juice
1 tsp. orange zest
2 tsp. kosher salt
2 tsp. black pepper
¼ cup canola oil
1 tbsp. chopped parsley
Method of Preparation:
- Combine leeks, fennel, and garlic in warm pot with canola oil. Sweat vegetables until fragrant, not brown.
- Deglaze with white wine and carefully add rest of ingredients, EXCEPT parsley. Cook uncovered on low heat for 2 hours.
- Adjust seasoning and add parsley for last 10 minutes of cooking. Remove pot off heat and carefully puree mixture.
- To finish Cioppino: Take preferred seafood and shellfish, sauté in a pan until 50% cooked, add the Cioppino broth and cook the rest of the way.
- If sauce is too thick, use clam juice or water to think out.
To Plate:
Serve in bowl and garnish with parsley.
Serves: 2-4
Serving Suggestion:
Bolé Negroni (made with champagne, gin and Campari)
BALEENKitchen
(located inside Solé on the Ocean)
17315 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
(786) 923-9305
www.soleontheocean.com
