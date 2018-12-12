(WSVN) - A seafood dish that gets ordered a lot at a South Florida restaurant. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Matthew Richman

The Restaurant: BALEENkitchen, Sunny Isles Beach

The Dish: Cioppino

Ingredients:

1 ea. leeks, washed and sliced

1 ea. fennel, washed and sliced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

7 cups Italian plum tomatoes (Roma tomatoes)

A pinch saffron

2 tsp. red pepper flakes

¾ cup white wine

1/8 cup Pernod

1 ½ cup clam juice

1 tsp. orange zest

2 tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. black pepper

¼ cup canola oil

1 tbsp. chopped parsley

Method of Preparation:

Combine leeks, fennel, and garlic in warm pot with canola oil. Sweat vegetables until fragrant, not brown.

Deglaze with white wine and carefully add rest of ingredients, EXCEPT parsley. Cook uncovered on low heat for 2 hours.

Adjust seasoning and add parsley for last 10 minutes of cooking. Remove pot off heat and carefully puree mixture.

To finish Cioppino: Take preferred seafood and shellfish, sauté in a pan until 50% cooked, add the Cioppino broth and cook the rest of the way.

If sauce is too thick, use clam juice or water to think out.

To Plate:

Serve in bowl and garnish with parsley.

Serves: 2-4

Serving Suggestion:

Bolé Negroni (made with champagne, gin and Campari)

BALEENKitchen

(located inside Solé on the Ocean)

17315 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

(786) 923-9305

www.soleontheocean.com

